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Antichrist is on the way here is proof
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162 views • September 03, 2020
Author of the prophecy book entitled The Last Chronicles of Planet Earth bring you the facts showing the man of sin also called the Antichrist is in the wing ready to take his place to fulfill all the prophecies Jesus warned us about him. I know some of you do not believe Christ yet and I am hoping this warnings will change your mind. Why? Because soon you either face Jesus Christ or the Antichrist who is really Satan in man.
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