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SVBIED explosion
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22 views • February 18, 2022
Iraqi forces near Fallujah film as a Humvee approaches them. They fail to react as they believe it's friendly, when in reality it's an SVBIED operated by IS. The vehicle detonates close to them, killing at least one. July 2015.
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