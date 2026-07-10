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Dr. Joel Wallach: “Acid Reflux Is Easy to Fix Once You Stop Listening to MDs
(800) 212-2613
Visit: https://infohealthnews.com
”Tired of constant heartburn, burning throat, bloating, and popping antacids that only make things worse? Dr. Joel Wallach reveals the truth the medical industry doesn’t want you to hear: Acid reflux and GERD are NOT caused by too much stomach acid — they’re caused by too little.In this powerful video, Dr. Wallach explains why low-salt diets and acid-blocking drugs are making your problem worse and shares his simple, natural protocol that has helped thousands finally get relief.What You’ll Discover:Why doctors have acid reflux completely backwards
The critical role of salt in producing stomach acid
How fermentation in the stomach creates gas, bloating & reflux
The exact supplements and dietary changes that fix the root cause
Why PPIs and antacids are making your condition chronic
Stop masking the symptoms and start fixing the problem naturally.
Call Now for Personalized Help:
(800) 212-2613
Visit: https://infohealthnews.com
Timestamps
00:00 - Intro: The Big Acid Reflux Lie
02:15 - Why “Too Much Acid” Is Completely Wrong
05:40 - The Salt Connection (Most Important Part)
09:25 - How Low Stomach Acid Causes Fermentation & Reflux
12:10 - Dangerous Side Effects of PPIs & Antacids
15:30 - Dr. Wallach’s Proven Natural Protocol
18:45 - Recommended Supplements & Diet Changes
22:10 - Real Results & Success Stories
25:30 - Final Advice + How to Get Started TodayDon’t wait until your reflux turns into Barrett’s esophagus or worse.
Take control of your health naturally — the way your body was designed to heal.
Order Your Digestion Support Today
Visit:
Call (800) 212-2613 — Mention this video for special guidance.
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00:00- Intro: The Big Acid Reflux Lie
02:15- Why “Too Much Acid” Is Completely Wrong
05:40- The Salt Connection (Most Important Part)
09:25- How Low Stomach Acid Causes Fermentation & Reflux
12:10- Dangerous Side Effects of PPIs & Antacids
15:30- Dr. Wallach’s Proven Natural Protocol
18:45- Recommended Supplements & Diet Changes
22:10- Real Results & Success Stories
25:30- Final Advice + How to Get Started TodayDon’t wait until your reflux turns into Barrett’s esophagus or worse.