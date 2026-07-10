Dr. Joel Wallach: “Acid Reflux Is Easy to Fix Once You Stop Listening to MDs

(800) 212-2613

Visit: https://infohealthnews.com





”Tired of constant heartburn, burning throat, bloating, and popping antacids that only make things worse? Dr. Joel Wallach reveals the truth the medical industry doesn’t want you to hear: Acid reflux and GERD are NOT caused by too much stomach acid — they’re caused by too little.In this powerful video, Dr. Wallach explains why low-salt diets and acid-blocking drugs are making your problem worse and shares his simple, natural protocol that has helped thousands finally get relief.What You’ll Discover:Why doctors have acid reflux completely backwards

The critical role of salt in producing stomach acid

How fermentation in the stomach creates gas, bloating & reflux

The exact supplements and dietary changes that fix the root cause

Why PPIs and antacids are making your condition chronic





Stop masking the symptoms and start fixing the problem naturally.

Call Now for Personalized Help:

(800) 212-2613

Visit: https://infohealthnews.com





Timestamps

00:00 - Intro: The Big Acid Reflux Lie

02:15 - Why “Too Much Acid” Is Completely Wrong

05:40 - The Salt Connection (Most Important Part)

09:25 - How Low Stomach Acid Causes Fermentation & Reflux

12:10 - Dangerous Side Effects of PPIs & Antacids

15:30 - Dr. Wallach’s Proven Natural Protocol

18:45 - Recommended Supplements & Diet Changes

22:10 - Real Results & Success Stories

25:30 - Final Advice + How to Get Started TodayDon’t wait until your reflux turns into Barrett’s esophagus or worse.





Take control of your health naturally — the way your body was designed to heal.

Order Your Digestion Support Today

Visit:

https://infohealthnews.com

Call (800) 212-2613 — Mention this video for special guidance.





#acidreflux #Heartburn #GERD #DrJoelWallach #NaturalHealth #StopAcidReflux #HeartburnRelief #GutHealth #SaltIsGood #Youngevity #DigestiveHealth #HealthTips #NaturalHealing #PPIRisks #RefluxCure