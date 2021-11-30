Take Your Power Back - ITALY

This is my way of supporting the lovely and intelligent people of Italy.The greatest deception is one just in front of our noses, undetected. This OMICRON fake variant once again gave you many insights Italy, that the people behind these mockeries are now aware that people around the world are very much of their dirty tactics going on behind the scenes for a very long time. They are always culling you Italy, it is high time that all of your citizens cull these fakers and usurpers in your midst !!!Your country has long been ordained by the Elohim, the Great Abba YHWH, to take its place among the table of nations. The patriarch Noah was appointed to do this very task of dividing the Earth according to the families that sprung up from Noah after the Great Flood. And so nations were born.Do not let these devil worshippers of fake leaders take that God-given privilege from you. The privilege of identity, as a nation, in the Mighty and Loving eyes of the Elohim Abba YHWH.Do not let them make you bow down to these fake gods Italy, unite my dear friends !!! Flee, flee from Babylon……. Lest you experience her torment as well, for she will be judged so so so shortly.This video can be viewed at:BITCHUTE:BRIGHTEON:Just in case you want to support my work, my book describing Atmospheric Energy which is a very good candidate for a source of free and perpetual energy source is available at Amazon:Abba YHWH The Great Elohim and His Son my Adon Melech Yahshua protect those who wait patiently for the appointed time with the guidance of the Ruach Ha Qodesh (The Holy Spirit).The ELOHIM Abba YHWH be exalted forever and ever !!! Ahmein.