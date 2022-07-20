Putin Says the Beginning of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine Means the Failure of the West and Major Change in World Order

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https://gnews.org/post/pwm5a3e5
07/12/2022 Vladimir Putin: The West should have realized that they’ve lost from the very beginning of our special military operation in Ukraine. Because its commencement also meant the start of a fundamental breakdown of the American world order. This is the beginning of the transition from liberal-globalist American egocentrism to a truly multipolar world.