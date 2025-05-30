BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump, Project 2025. America Will Blaspheme God After The Sunday Law. New Light In Revelation 13
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
45 views • 16 hours ago

God is revealing new light from Revelation 13 that the 144,000 should understand. Seventh Day Adventists have been prophesying the Sunday Law for over 175 years and now prophecy is about to fulfill. Bible prophecy says the passing of the Sunday Law will lead to the Dark day and the 7 judgments. Natural disasters are on the rise in our world and soon America will pass a Sunday Law under the leadership of Donald Trump. The result of a Sunday Law will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists. This will also lead to the revelation of who Elijah is.


Revelation 13:5-6


5 And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months.


6 And he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blaspheme his name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven.


Matthew 12:31-32


31 Wherefore I say unto you, All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men: but the blasphemy against the Holy Ghost shall not be forgiven unto men.


32 And whosoever speaketh a word against the Son of man, it shall be forgiven him: but whosoever speaketh against the Holy Ghost, it shall not be forgiven him, neither in this world, neither in the world to come.


Matthew 12:32


And whosoever speaketh a word against the Son of man, it shall be forgiven him: but whosoever speaketh against the Holy Ghost, it shall not be forgiven him, neither in this world, neither in the world to come.


David House

bible studydonald trumpbible prophecymark of the beastunited states of americaseventh day adventistrevelation 13spirit of prophecysunday lawssunday lawsunday blue lawblaspheming the holy spiritmark of the beast revelationsda sermonsaving health ministriesdavid houseproject 2025blaspheming godamerica blaspheming godseventh day adventists sermonsmark of the beast explained
