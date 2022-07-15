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Tom's of Maine Fluoride-Free Rapid Relief Sensitive Toothpaste,
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62 views • July 15, 2022

#1 Natural Toothpaste Brand, (Nielsen Jan. 2021) Tired of sensitive teeth? Help relieve your sensitive tooth pain with Tom's of Maine Fluoride-Free Rapid Relief Sensitive Toothpaste. The powerful combination of arginine and calcium carbonate — both derived from natural sources — seals the pathways to sensitive tooth nerves to help the block the pain. Use this clinically-proven, fluoride-free toothpaste regularly for long-lasting protection. Or get rapid relief by gently massaging the sensitive toothpaste with your fingertips onto the tooth for 60 seconds. Now that feels better. And when you're done using your toothpaste, you can recycle the tube! Check to be sure that your tube has the blue recycling flag on it, squeeze out as much of the toothpaste from the tube as you can, replace the cap, and place the tube in your recycling bin. Order Tom's of Maine Toothpaste, and discover our range of natural oral care products. At Tom's of Maine, we want to empower families to live more naturally. With more than 50 years experience combining scientific know-how, naturally derived ingredients and a bit of ingenuity, we make products that are good for you and the planet. As a Certified B Corp, we hold ourselves to the highest social and environmental standards. Plus, we're committed to supporting local communities for meaningful change, donating 10% of our profits to charities supporting health, education and the environment. We call this "doing good, for real," and it impacts everything we do.

Click Here: https://amzn.to/3IH15rx
Product details
Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 2.25 x 4.5 x 6.5 inches; 15.2 Ounces
Item model number ‏ : ‎ US03564A
UPC ‏ : ‎ 077326470909
Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Tom's of Maine
ASIN ‏ : ‎ B07F2Q38TL
Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ USA
Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
Best Sellers Rank: #1,850 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
#2 in Gum Stimulators
#2 in Dental Sensitivity Treatments
#36 in Toothpaste
Click Here: https://amzn.to/3IH15rx
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy