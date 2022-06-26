Lucrative Financial Incentives Behind the Lethal Covid Practices According to AJ DePriest (Part 2)

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AJ DePriest, founder of the Tennessee Liberty Network, warns that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) are involved in the destruction of American patients’ rights by enforcing government agencies’ lethal Covid protocols. In this second exclusive conversation with AJ, a federal policy and legislation analyst for over three decades, we will uncover the lucrative financial incentives that motivate hospitals to treat Covid patients with deadly drugs like Remdesivir or it’s market name Veklury. The total average reimbursement that hospitals receive for each Covid admission is a staggering $293,000. To fight back against receiving potentially deadly hospital sedatives, drugs, and ventilators, AJ advises early treatment, as well as finding a solid doctor who will prescribe safe and effective medication.
TAKEAWAYS
CMS set up Diagnosis-Related Groups, or DRGs, to reimburse hospitals at a high rate
Parents need to make sure their kids’ schools aren’t using extremely toxic Triethylene Glycol in their HVAC systems
The CMS is directly involved in issuing waivers that have allowed hospitals to treat patients without their consent
Covid protocols serve a two-fold purpose: to eliminate those who are considered a “drain” on society and to flood hospitals with funding
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