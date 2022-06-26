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Lucrative Financial Incentives Behind the Lethal Covid Practices According to AJ DePriest (Part 2)
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582 views • June 26, 2022


AJ DePriest, founder of the Tennessee Liberty Network, warns that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) are involved in the destruction of American patients’ rights by enforcing government agencies’ lethal Covid protocols. In this second exclusive conversation with AJ, a federal policy and legislation analyst for over three decades, we will uncover the lucrative financial incentives that motivate hospitals to treat Covid patients with deadly drugs like Remdesivir or it’s market name Veklury. The total average reimbursement that hospitals receive for each Covid admission is a staggering $293,000. To fight back against receiving potentially deadly hospital sedatives, drugs, and ventilators, AJ advises early treatment, as well as finding a solid doctor who will prescribe safe and effective medication. 



TAKEAWAYS


CMS set up Diagnosis-Related Groups, or DRGs, to reimburse hospitals at a high rate


Parents need to make sure their kids’ schools aren’t using extremely toxic Triethylene Glycol in their HVAC systems


The CMS is directly involved in issuing waivers that have allowed hospitals to treat patients without their consent 


Covid protocols serve a two-fold purpose: to eliminate those who are considered a “drain” on society and to flood hospitals with funding



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

School Districts Accepting Corrupt Government Funds: https://bit.ly/3MflofZ 


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🔗 CONNECT WITH TENNESSEE LIBERTY NETWORK

Facebook: https://bit.ly/39zTg9X

 Telegram: https://t.me/TNLibertyNetwork 


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE FRONTLINE CRITICAL CARE ALLIANCE

Website: https://covid19criticalcare.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH FREE STATES PROJECT TENNESSEE

Telegram: https://t.me/TNPatriots 


🔗 CONNECT WITH FIND MY TAKEDOWN GROUP

Telegram: https://t.me/FindMyTakedownGroup 


🔗 CONNECT WITH AJ DEPRIEST

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thatajdepriest/ 

Gettr: @AJDePriest

Truth Social: @AJDePriest


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Keywords
healthfreedomamericagenocidenew world ordersatanicmedicinepandemicelitesgatesfaucianthony fauciplandemicventilatorsthe jabtina griffincounter culture momveklurytennessee liberty networkremdesivir covid protocolsaj depress
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