25 Rabbis Open Their Doors To Jesus This Christmas and Call the Jewish to a Renewed Look At Jesus!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Dec 24, 2022





More than 25 prominent rabbis from Israel and abroad issued a statement calling for a renewed look at Jesus, Christians and the New Testament faith.





Quoting from their own sages, these outstanding Orthodox rabbis are not ashamed to exalt the name of Jesus, welcoming the carpenter from Nazareth back into the Jewish fold.





Source: https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/orthodox-rabbis-bring-jesus-home-for-christmas/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAKrPeumU_g



