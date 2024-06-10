BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Key Corporations Control All Mainstream Media, Shaping the Public Narrative - Scotty Saks
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
2
676 views • 11 months ago


There is much more going on with media, politics, and the levers of national power than what meets the eye. Scotty Saks is the host and CEO of Sovereign Radio, and discusses how a handful of megalithic corporations control all mainstream media and the entertainment industry. He also talks about how the CIA sends its talking points to major media industry influencers to shape the public narrative, and how even our most sacred halls of justice are totally compromised by corruption. What do we do with this information? We go back to our roots. Scotty encourages decentralization and a return to local power, Christian values, and faith-anchored education for our children in schools across the nation.



TAKEAWAYS


Working to improve our lives and protect our freedom on the local level is key to pushing back peacefully against tyranny


The Supreme Court is compromised


Hollywood, sports, and music are all one big conglomerated complex vying for power and control


The key power players in media are: Disney, CBS, MSNBC, Amazon, and FOX



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy

Out of the Shadows Trailer: https://bit.ly/3WIbI6C

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3SbSJvN


🔗 CONNECT WITH SCOTTY SAKS

Website: https://sovereignradio.net/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scotty.saks.9

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottsakoff/

X: https://twitter.com/ScottySaks


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://web.tuvu.com/sign-up?promoCode=counterculturemom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
hollywoodsupreme courtciaentertainmentaisatanicmediatyrannytina griffincounter culture mom showscotty sakssovereign radio
