mRNA Injected now account for the Majority of Covid Deaths (Short Edit).

mRNA injected People Now, Account for Majority, of Covid Deaths. 'The Washington Post' reports that a majority of Americans dying from the coronavirus received at least their first dose of the mRNA injection. In August, 58% of all coronavirus deaths were in people who were either mRNA injected or boosted. According to an analysis by Cynthia Cox, vice president at the Kaiser Foundation, it is a continuation of a trend that emerged in 2022. 'The Washington Post' reports that as mRNA injected rates have risen and new variants have appeared, the number of deaths in mRNA injected people has been on the rise. Back in September of 2021, mRNA injected people made up 23% of Covid deaths. By January of 2022, that number was up to 42%. We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the mRNA uninjected, Cynthia Cox, vice president at the Kaiser Foundation, via 'The Washington Post'. According to 'The Washington Post,' being mRNA Uninjected still increases an individual's risk of dying from Covid. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an analysis highlighting the waning efficacy of the mRNA injection and the need for regular booster shots. On November 22, White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci made his final public briefing before retiring and urged Americans to get the most recent booster. The final message I give you from this podium is that please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated mRNA shot as soon as you're eligible, Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Adviser, via 'The Washington Post'.