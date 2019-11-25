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Handmade earrings and singing by Ingeborg
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3 views • November 25, 2019
You can hear me singing a song titled 'Words' which was written and composed for me by E. van Baaren & M. Langelaar from the Netherlands in 1985. I love to create jewelry, and most of all earrings. So this is an inspirational compilation of photos of some of the earrings I created. Enjoy!
Keywords
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