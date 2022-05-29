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'Stranger than Stranger Things': Hollywood's Secret Cult of the Upside Down Decoded!
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140 views • May 29, 2022
Stranger Things (TV Series 2016- ) - IMDb https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4574334/
[26.05.2022] This video was initially supposed to be a quick breakdown of the Stranger Things Trailer. Our intention was to create a few shorter videos that we could post more frequently but this subject is very deep and we felt led to expose some of these big agendas that are hidden in one of America’s most popular mainstream shows.
Things are changing so fast all around us. We have to stay vigilant because with so much evil in this generation, you can become desensitized and comfortable with what seems to be harmless entertainment but really is a strategy of satan to ensnare the unsuspecting.
We pray you all are well and are staying healthy under the mercies of the Most High.
26,503 views May 26, 2022
Shattered Paradise
212K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GxDw9DoUjgU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
https://www.patreon.com/posts/lust-war-part-1-66897700
https://shatteredparadise.com/categories/exclusive-videos
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/exclusive-videos
[26.05.2022] This video was initially supposed to be a quick breakdown of the Stranger Things Trailer. Our intention was to create a few shorter videos that we could post more frequently but this subject is very deep and we felt led to expose some of these big agendas that are hidden in one of America’s most popular mainstream shows.
Things are changing so fast all around us. We have to stay vigilant because with so much evil in this generation, you can become desensitized and comfortable with what seems to be harmless entertainment but really is a strategy of satan to ensnare the unsuspecting.
We pray you all are well and are staying healthy under the mercies of the Most High.
26,503 views May 26, 2022
Shattered Paradise
212K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GxDw9DoUjgU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
https://www.patreon.com/posts/lust-war-part-1-66897700
https://shatteredparadise.com/categories/exclusive-videos
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/exclusive-videos
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