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DTV - Down the Rabbit Hole - Episode 123 – July 10, 26 - Jim Lee on Toxic Jet Fuel, Sulfur Pollution and Geoengineering
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- Introduction to Down the Rabbit Hole Episode (0:00)

- Mike Adams' Voice Recovery and Pine Needle Tea (1:25)

- Introduction of Jim Lee and Weaponization of the Atmosphere (3:13)

- Historical Context of Weather Warfare (8:45)

- Recent Developments and Evidence of Weather Warfare (17:07)

- Challenges in Proving Weather Warfare (46:22)

- Impact of Jet Fuel Emissions on Weather Patterns (46:37)

- Legal and Policy Efforts to Address Weather Modification (1:07:47)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:08:59)

- Cloud Seeding and Geoengineering Concerns (1:14:57)

- Power Grid Failures and Voltage Reductions (1:19:02)

- Infographic on Rolling Blackouts (1:20:58)

- Jet Fuel Pollution and Military Aviation (1:23:16)

- Tesla and EV Adoption (1:27:55)

- UNA Entity and Business Structure Consultations (1:30:22)

- Discounts and Health Protocols (1:36:12)

- Reflections on Past Episodes and Future Guests (1:38:29)

- Closing Remarks and Promotions (1:41:39)

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