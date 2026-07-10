DTV - Down the Rabbit Hole - Episode 123 – July 10, 26 - Jim Lee on Toxic Jet Fuel, Sulfur Pollution and Geoengineering

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- Introduction to Down the Rabbit Hole Episode (0:00)
- Mike Adams' Voice Recovery and Pine Needle Tea (1:25)
- Introduction of Jim Lee and Weaponization of the Atmosphere (3:13)
- Historical Context of Weather Warfare (8:45)
- Recent Developments and Evidence of Weather Warfare (17:07)
- Challenges in Proving Weather Warfare (46:22)
- Impact of Jet Fuel Emissions on Weather Patterns (46:37)
- Legal and Policy Efforts to Address Weather Modification (1:07:47)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:08:59)
- Cloud Seeding and Geoengineering Concerns (1:14:57)
- Power Grid Failures and Voltage Reductions (1:19:02)
- Infographic on Rolling Blackouts (1:20:58)
- Jet Fuel Pollution and Military Aviation (1:23:16)
- Tesla and EV Adoption (1:27:55)
- UNA Entity and Business Structure Consultations (1:30:22)
- Discounts and Health Protocols (1:36:12)
- Reflections on Past Episodes and Future Guests (1:38:29)
- Closing Remarks and Promotions (1:41:39)