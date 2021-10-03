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World Revolution Coming to Australia
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42 views • October 03, 2021
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PAPA Peoples Alliance is a world Upwards movement to free humanity from tyranny and restore freedom. PAPA Alliance is a movement of world indigenous peoples from the ground up who will nullify the current illegitimated power structures and leaders world wide selected by bloodline.
Join our revolution and lead your city, country, state or nation. Run as a PAPA Candidate anywhere in the world.
PAPA Peoples Alliance is a world Upwards movement to free humanity from tyranny and restore freedom. PAPA Alliance is a movement of world indigenous peoples from the ground up who will nullify the current illegitimated power structures and leaders world wide selected by bloodline.
Join our revolution and lead your city, country, state or nation. Run as a PAPA Candidate anywhere in the world.
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