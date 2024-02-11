2024-2-11 parallels in amos

Just as the Israel did before their destruction, so are we.

And just as the leaders of faith of this people did not want to hear the prophets whom the Father raised up in their midst, so the pastors today will not listen.

And just as God poured out the judgment upon Israel, and caused them to be removed off the land.......................so we are witnessing our very same judgment passing before our eyes in the news from day to day.

And, I have only found a handful of people who see this, and who are brave enough to speak out against all the sin or their people, of the world, and of religion, who will call out christianity as being the religion and rites of rome, and who will tell the people to repent, come out from among them whom the Lord will judge, and enter into sabbath and covenant with the Father, that we might be His people, His remnant left in this land by the time all the sorrows and judgment pass over it. Very few!

Praise God if you are of this few whom the Father has allowed to discern this. Follow Him, obey His voice, be further set apart/unleavened, and come closer in spirit with Him by walking in covenant with Him. His commandments and statutes are not grievious, but as a loving Father these things will teach us things that we need to learn in our spirit. The futher you go in this journey with Him, the more and more you will begin to see how that all the religious folk who say they know Him, and who profess to worship Him, have no idea who they are, of what they spirit they are, and just how far they have missed the mark. You will see as the Father sees, and you will repent and be as the Father teaches you you need to be. And you will be thankful that the Father has shown you these things, and that HE leads you in this narrow and difficult walk, despite the costs involved in that we had to give everything up to be in this wonderful place with Him. Let us each keep pressing in, and not looking back, knowing what we know from the Father, and not being persuaded or tempted by anything, that we finish not our journey. Our end comes with a prize! and all the glittering things in egypt may look tempting, but their end is death. And church may see on the surface good, until you go and read and see what spirit they are, and understand the spirit of the Father towards them. It is dreadful just to know it, and that soberness should well settle into our heart, and keep us in the place in our spirit that we need to be. The Father is able to help us overcome all things, if we cling to Him and the faith to face what HE is showing us. For each revelation, comes also the duty in our spirit to do something in faith to what we have been shown. God is always looking, and weighing the why's of our decisions. So, let our why's always be in the right choice in faith for the discernment that has been shown us; us always choosing Him over all things, that we move one step at a time towards His kingdom, and away from this world and all things in it. Praise God.









