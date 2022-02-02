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Covid Vaccine Tricks ... The Deception of the Bogus Statistics
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167 views • February 02, 2022
The deceptive statistical lies...
Those paying attention will already know that we have been deceived over covid numbers thanks to PCR false positives, "died of" vs. "died with" confusion and a "case" definition that, in the UK, has included literally millions of perfectly healthy people.
Grossly inflated counts have been used to mess with people's minds and direct opinion.
Now we have vaccines. Did you think the authorities would suddenly start playing it straight? This 10 minute video aims to identify three specific ways in which the performance of the covid vaccines has been misrepresented.
Tricks have been played.
Links to articles referenced in this video here: https://inproportion2.talkigy.com/covid_vaccine_tricks_2022-01.html
Credit inProportion2
inproportion2.talkigy.com
Those paying attention will already know that we have been deceived over covid numbers thanks to PCR false positives, "died of" vs. "died with" confusion and a "case" definition that, in the UK, has included literally millions of perfectly healthy people.
Grossly inflated counts have been used to mess with people's minds and direct opinion.
Now we have vaccines. Did you think the authorities would suddenly start playing it straight? This 10 minute video aims to identify three specific ways in which the performance of the covid vaccines has been misrepresented.
Tricks have been played.
Links to articles referenced in this video here: https://inproportion2.talkigy.com/covid_vaccine_tricks_2022-01.html
Credit inProportion2
inproportion2.talkigy.com
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