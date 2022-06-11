The Federal Reserve was Conceived OVER an Indian CANAANITE Child Sacrifice Altar on Jekyll island!

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Rogersings NWO News!
Source "End Times Productions" ---> https://youtu.be/VR6Txu5Iqp4
America's history has some shinning stories of Worthiness toward God and Humanity ... But it has a LOT of UNTOLD stories of Corruption, Freemason and CIA Control, Banking and Corporations Monopolies and Child BLOOD Sacrifice!
“No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon (money). - Matthew 6:24
The Federal Reserve Bankers GREASES the palms of Corruption in America for the purpose of Advancing a NWO Agenda.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-federal-reserve-was-conceived-over-a-indian-canaanite-child-sacrifice-altar-on-jekyll-island_C4mu11cy8cbgOFz.html