Dr. Peter McCullough: Cancer Virus Found In 'Rona Jabs
Published 18 hours ago

Simian Virus 40 (SV40), a cancer-promoting segment of DNA, has been found in the COVID vaxxes.

Every system is showing cancer rates are up.

The big question is: how much of it is due to the ‘vaccines’?


• Dr. Jennifer Brown: The SV40 In The Pfizer COVID Vaccine


The full episode is linked below.


The Alex Jones Show | 14 July 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=64b1a578c31445217df538ec

