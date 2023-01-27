comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) visible in the night sky now as it approaches Earth

The gorgeous green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) should now be visible to the naked eye under the right dark sky conditions.

The comet is rapidly approaching perigee, its closest point to Earth, which is making it easier to spot in the night sky. The comet, first discovered in March 2022 by astronomers Frank Masci and Bryce Bolin using the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) at the Palomar Observatory in California, has been brightening since November, wowing astrophotographers with its brilliant green tail.