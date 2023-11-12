God the Father's Message to Anne a Lay Apostle for October 31, 2023

Quo Vadis





When peace evaporates, fear can come into the world in a way that causes people to forget that I am God.





As God, I can act according to my own desires in all circumstances, which I only do for the good of mankind.





People who remember this truth about me experience less fear, of course, and tend to search for my expression within events as they occur.





Where am I expressing myself?





How? Do you see it, even within chaotic circumstances?





Because I am there, represented by those who love me.





Am I a raging God who flings humanity away from me?





Has humanity been left unprepared?





Or do I try, through every single one of my followers, to draw others close to me?





Children, look for that which you have in common with the people around you, and then draw them to me through your love and through your understanding of the reality of mystery.





When people demand certainty from you, I ask you to admit that you cannot possibly possess what is God’s to hold.





When they demand to know what will happen in future events, ask them to come to me.





One thing that will happen is that they will encounter me personally one day. Of that they can be certain.





I want that day to be today, not another day in the future.





Who is representing me?





The people representing me are trying to draw all people toward me.





Who is not representing me?





The people who do not and will not represent me offer me to others as though I command perfection from human beings.





Humanity can only live the brokenness of imperfection.





I command you to love one another as I love you, in your brokenness.





That is the Gospel message of love.





If you can keep this commandment, you are my friend.





If you are my friend, please, come closer to me with the confidence of the true child who expects and receives only love and instruction.





Do you have a desire for certainty?





Do you want to know exactly what will happen in your time on Earth?





I will never give that information to those who seek it for the wrong purposes.





If you seek information for the wrong purposes, you will be led first here, then there, and ultimately nowhere by an entity whose greatest desire is to see you afraid and confounded.





Many people are now afraid and confounded.





The enemy draws them into greater and greater vortexes of chaos, in their thoughts and relationships.





You will always be distracted if you follow the enemy.





You will always find peace if you follow me authentically.





Please.





Bring me to others from your true self, which includes brokenness and imperfection.





Others will come to me because of your authenticity and we will continue together to create a counter-assault of love which heals.





Together, we will create the precise edifice of love that represents me most accurately in a world experiencing darkness and grief.





In all of it, remember that I can and do act supernaturally in moments.





I do so to remind humanity that I am God and that ultimate power rests with me.





Watch for me quietly, in trust and peace.





KILMORE, Ireland's Bishop Leo O'Reilly fully supported the propagation of the messages that a mystic known as Anne the Lay Apostle has been receiving from Heaven.





Her messages mostly from Jesus have been published in several volumes titled Direction for our Times, with the traditional imprimatur and nihil obstat from O'Reilly and another priest.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjGUaNL8u2s