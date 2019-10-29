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Flat Earth Question To Ball Earthers - GAME OVER
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51 views • October 29, 2019
What would the landscape & horizon look like from a high altitude balloon if the earth were a plane? How would it look different from how it does now at such altitudes? DO IT BALL EARTHERS! OR ITS CHECK MATE GAME OVER! That is quite a challenge to depict how it would appear different, just as impossible as them accurately depicting and representing distortion in space, which isn't a bowling ball in the middle of the trampoline.
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Music: bensound.com
Flat Earth Books: http://theonomos.com
Get The Principled Legal Standard book at http://www.amazon.com/Principled-Lega...
Subscribe to our Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmlp...
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/principledle...
Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/1141865363135...
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Theonomos
#PLS
Music: bensound.com
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