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Tartaria was a giants' advanced technology civilization in 1800s that was destroyed & reset like now
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1461 views • June 04, 2021
The Watcher fallen angels who were released started a highly advanced technology civilization around East Europe and West Europe and Asia and North America called Tartaria. However, Satan Lucifer’s fallen angel did not want that high advanced technology and free energy to continue to be available to the slave human homo-sapiens specie, so they used their Nibiru death star space station’s asteroids and directed energy weapons to destroy the civilization. They also have technology to liquefy rocks and mountains into mud, so they caused a mud flood to bury a lot of those Tartarian cities and killed all the adult humans. This is why a lot of the old buildings have basements which are off limits, and many floors are under the ground. They started a new history with the human orphans. Some buildings look melted because of directed energy weapons. Some of the Tartaria fallen angels were enslaved to work as scientists by Satan Lucifer’s Nazi SS Pleiadian alien fallen angels at the Black Shield underground city. Black Shield city is where they are creating a lot of hybrid nephilim aliens and hybrid chimera aliens, which are cannibal and very ferocious werewolves and wendigos and fairies and dragons and gargoyles and witches. They take the horcrux soul fragment of these Illuminati New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling servants into these hybrids’ bodies to animate these monsters. You can see a lot of the advanced airship levitation technology and free energy cars from the ancient Victorian era late 1700s to 1800s in their Illuminati propaganda movie, “Lyra and the Golden Compass” and “Jules Verne movies.” The technology back then was more advanced than the modern technology. They had submarines and airships and floating cities. When technology advances, the Illuminati NWO pre-Adamic race fallen angel Pleiadian alien Nazis and Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families destroy the civilization and resets society with more primitive lifestyle to keep the humans enslaved. A lot of the power plants are run on free energy from Tartaria, but they charge money to the human populace for the energy. If you look at old films, the rail cars are not attached to electronic cables, but they are moving on free energy. Tartaria had free energy technology using Tesla’s technology, and transmitted energy through the air. Hence, you can find all the antennas and towers on the ancient buildings in old photos they did not confiscate. They also had water technology to create free energy. All the buildings and cable cars in the attached video were buried by the Illuminati NWO Dracos’ mud floods, and they built ugly modern buildings over them. They also use directed energy weapons to cause the earthquakes to destroy the cities. The Tartaria giants were tall humanoid fallen angel incarnate avatar aliens. The red-haired reptilian nephilim giants were cannibals and were a different violent group. This reset or “great awakening” has taken place many times in human history, where they destroyed entire civilizations and generations, and restarted earth’s civilizations with orphan human generations and rewritten human history, in order to eliminate any advancement in technology that would give power to the humans made in the image of their enemy the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. Whenever the human population starts growing big like now, they do a reset “great awakening,” and kill 99% of the human population off, and restart civilization with orphans and a new fake rewritten history. (Important note: Channeling spirits is very dangerous and the Bible commands against it. Be warned.)
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https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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