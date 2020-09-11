9/11 was an INSIDE JOB to bring in a POLICE STATE

The same pedophiles behind the 9/11 Terrorist Event is also the same people engineering the Covid-19 Pandemic Scam that's happening right now.



9/11 The fall of the Twin Towners using explosives and halograms of Airplanes was support by then President Bush. Bush knew ahead of time of these planned events but did not warn Americans so that the crisis will be seen all around the world, allowing Bush to put in a POLICE STATE into America. Canada tried to do the same terror events to scare it's citizens also. The Deep State hidden government of which Bush, Killary, Obumma, Oprah, George Soros, Trudeau, Vatician, Queen of England, City of London within London, CIA want complete control of all the citizens in America and Canada but all plans were setup like all the Shootings in Sandy Hook and the Night Club were staged to bring fear so that more rules, regulations and spying can be put in place under the guise of safety for all.



Please Watch the Video and see who was involved in allowing 9/11 to happen leading to the death of many. Beware of pedophile puppets like the Cuomo brothers, Anderson Cooper, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Senator Dr Pan, Youtube's DR MIKE and ZDoggMD. They are all paid puppets whose job is to support their PEDO MASTERS to encourage the Blacks to fight the Whites and to promote the DEADLY COVID-19 VACCINES that are coming. This vaccines, once injected can not be removed. The data tracking microchip within the special syringes when exposed to the deadly 5G radiation from the 5G towers will activate a fast growing Cancer within the Vaccine to kill the victim within 5 to 10 years.



DO NOT TRUST TRUDEAU, BIDEN OR HARRIS. The corrupt Democrats have already passed senate bills in Colorado a few months back, taking away your rights to refuse the deadly covid-19 vaccines funded by Bill Gates and promoted by evil DR. FAUCI.



President Trump to working as fast as he can to come up with a 'CLEAN' VACCINE without the poisonous ingredients that are in all childhood school vaccines. I will only trust a vaccine recommended by Trump and no other. I know President Trump is anti-vaccine but there are millions of uneducated people who have been lied to by the mainstream media and corrupt doctors to believe that vaccines presently in the childhood schedule is safe when they're poisonous.



Biden threatened to hurt many citizens if he doesn't get elected. WTF.



Keep you guns loaded and your family close by as the Democrats have threatened to take our guns away before they have the evil doctors and their vaccines, shoot us up.



In the meantime, they democrats are rigging the markets, beware that the stock markets may crash. Always have some physical Gold and Silver in your stash, buy some Bitcoin and Digibyte to preserve the value of your cash. Start buying NON-GMO HEIRLOOM SEEDS to grow your own food in a home garden as the Democrats and the pedo masters are engineering a worldwide food shortage. Keep extra storable food, clean water, first aid, lighting and solar lamps with extra batteries at home.



GUNS ARE FOR OUR PROTECTION AGAINST THE VIOLENT PRISONERS THE DEMOCRATS RELEASED FROM JAIL DUE TO COVID-19, ALSO BE CAREFUL THE VIOLENT ANTIFA TERRORISTS AND BLM MARIXIST GROUP IS OUT FOR BLOOD WHILE DESTROYING YOUR BUSINESSES AND CITIES.