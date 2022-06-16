They are being EXPOSED! (Mirror)

They are being EXPOSED for sure!



But without Police and other Law Enforcement actually taking ACTION against the people committing #Genocide against the people of the earth.. WHAT IS THE POINT?

It is looking a whole lot like this is just all a show designed to keep us busy until the "powers that be" can starve us to death" or lock us out of the system so that we cannot work or even spend the money we have!

It is like the Chinese have either "bought" all of the politicians or they have blackmailed them! Either way.... NONE of the people in Law Enforcement Agencies in the United States are doing ANYTHING whatsoever to bring those responsible to #Justice!

NO JUSTICE FOR COMMITTING GENOCIDE!

I think it's pretty safe to say that "Law Enforcement" is nothing more than a front for a private army of people who PROTECT the criminals of this world!

Well.... And they SHAKE DOWN CITIZENS FOR THEIR MONEY!!!

I noticed there have been NO ARRESTS on the genocide front.....

But I see cops writing tickets to poor people EVERYWHERE I GO!