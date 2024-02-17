Create New Account
[Bidan] Informant Arrested
Son of the Republic
Published 16 hours ago

The FBI has a treasure trove of evidence against the Bidens.

The DOJ is charging an ex-FBI informant with making a false statement re: Joe & Hunter Biden’s bribery scheme.


The full segment including interview with former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (16 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6347059680112

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncover-upcollusionjesse wattersmoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenimpeachmentbriberyracketeeringscandaltax fraudblackmailprotection racketshell companyjames bidenbiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guypuppet regimeforeign agent

