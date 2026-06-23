Be born again by the incorruptible word of God (see link in description box)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/HDLRnOfrrw7q/



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The video was produced somewhere in Canada on June 22, 2026.





In John 3:3-7, the Son of God and God manifest in the flesh explains what to be born again is all about.





Romans 8:6-7, 2 Corinthians 5:17 and 1 Peter 1:23 also speaks of being born again. Being born of the Spirit and become new creatures in Christ.





Be immersed daily in the holy written word of God since the word of God is truth and God’s word is a lamp unto our feet and a light unto our path (Psalm 119:105 and John 17:17).





The doctrines of the Catholic Church are entirely independent of Holy Scripture." Familiar Explanation of Catholic Doctrine, Rev. M. Muller, p.151.





Cardinal Hosius does not hesitate blasphemously to say, “Better would it be for the interests of the church had no Scripture ever existed”; and “It would be better had it not been written.” - Institutio Theologiae Elencticae Volume 1, page 57, 1679.





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