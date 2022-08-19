Cosmic Awareness: 003 Human Freedom

An excerpt from Cosmic Awareness with a clear message that each and every human being is Free and Autonomous. "One must always see themselves as completely totally free and autonomous and make the proclamation that it is so, for it is indeed so."

Cosmic Awareness is the Force that expressed Itself through Jesus of Nazareth, the Buddha, Krishna, Mohammed, Edgar Cayce, and other great avatars who served as ‘Channels’ for the ‘Heavenly Father’ and who speaks again today as the world begins to enter the ‘New Age’ of spiritual consciousness and awareness.



