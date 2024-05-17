Comment On J6 People And A Revealing Report On The Financially Broke State Of California

Paul Preston talks about the J6 people and now because of new agendas by the U.S. justice department or DOJ that all Americans could be considered as J6er's and subject to arrest for just about anything. Then Paul plays a New California State report with Chriss Street explaining the latest financial problems of the state of California and that it's just a matter of time now before there is a complete failure of the state and that is when New California will step in to save California and also establish the state of New California.
Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/j6-ca-financials
.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.