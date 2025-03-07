1. Create!

5 views • 1 month ago

Chapters

Create!

Congratulations to the women,

Congratulations to the men

Have a considerable place in

Society, and now and then

Such customs, rituals, conventions

Shape destiny of many folks

And block development, inventions

By spreading ignorance and hoax.

It's easier to think by templates

And live the way most people live,

Believing what most folks believe:

School time, love songs, affairs with mates,

Then college, marriage, household,

Work, loans to improve existence,

Retirement and growing old…

Routine, not life as a result,

A kind of path of least resistance.

Stop copying the others' visions,

Do not be led, think with your head

And make considered decisions,

When doing something, look ahead.

May all the beautiful creations

And the desire to update

Intensify your aspirations

To figure out and create!