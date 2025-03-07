1. Create!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Create!
Congratulations to the women,
Congratulations to the men
Have a considerable place in
Society, and now and then
Such customs, rituals, conventions
Shape destiny of many folks
And block development, inventions
By spreading ignorance and hoax.
It's easier to think by templates
And live the way most people live,
Believing what most folks believe:
School time, love songs, affairs with mates,
Then college, marriage, household,
Work, loans to improve existence,
Retirement and growing old…
Routine, not life as a result,
A kind of path of least resistance.
Stop copying the others' visions,
Do not be led, think with your head
And make considered decisions,
When doing something, look ahead.
May all the beautiful creations
And the desire to update
Intensify your aspirations
To figure out and create!