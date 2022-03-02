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Former DOD Exclusive: World on the Brink of Nuclear War
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83 views • March 02, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Well, thanks to our idiot leaders, the world is on the brink of nuclear war. I don’t want to alarm all of you, but the threat is real. This could happen. Our elites are practically begging for it. If you live in a big city or near a military base, it’s not a bad idea to at least be ready to get out town quick if tensions keep rising. Kash Patel served in the Trump administration and helped manage Afghan policy in the last days of Trump’s term.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw3zpd-former-dod-exclusive-world-on-the-brink-of-nuclear-war.html
Well, thanks to our idiot leaders, the world is on the brink of nuclear war. I don’t want to alarm all of you, but the threat is real. This could happen. Our elites are practically begging for it. If you live in a big city or near a military base, it’s not a bad idea to at least be ready to get out town quick if tensions keep rising. Kash Patel served in the Trump administration and helped manage Afghan policy in the last days of Trump’s term.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw3zpd-former-dod-exclusive-world-on-the-brink-of-nuclear-war.html
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