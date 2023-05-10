The truth about the weather and climate with expert Mike Smith.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Mike Smith, one of the world's leading experts in the application of weather science (www.mikesmithenterprises.com). Mike is the Author of several books on this topic and also a patent holder for a number of weather devices. Mike and speak about his inspiration to study weather as a child in tornado prone Wichita , Kansas and how studying weather has shaped his life. We discuss the current climate narrative and the focus on CO2 in detail along with the government overreach with claiming climate emergencies and moving unsuspecting citizens to 15 minute/SMART cities under the guise of climate warming and sustainability. Mike has some strong words for individuals like Al Gore and Bill Gates who he calls reckless and driven by money and power.