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Avocat Reiner Fuellmich - Fraude RT-PCR - Francais - 3. Oct. 2020
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20 views • October 29, 2020
Reiner Fuellmich est un avocat allemand qui enquête actuellement sur la fraude liée aux tests RT-PCR. Il a établi des partenariats avec des cabinets d'avocats aux États-Unis et au Canada. Ensemble, ils recueillent des preuves afin de préparer un recours collectif.
Si vous êtes un avocat ou un cabinet d'avocats et souhaitez obtenir plus d'informations, veuillez contacter directement ses bureaux.
Ils parlent allemand et anglais.
https://www.fuellmich.com/kontakt/
https://www.corona-schadensersatzklage.de
https://acu2020.org/
Si vous êtes un avocat ou un cabinet d'avocats et souhaitez obtenir plus d'informations, veuillez contacter directement ses bureaux.
Ils parlent allemand et anglais.
https://www.fuellmich.com/kontakt/
https://www.corona-schadensersatzklage.de
https://acu2020.org/
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