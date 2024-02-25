Great Achievement: Russian Army Captured SEVERNOYE and US 'M1150 ABV' Based On The M1 ABRAMS Chassis

On February 23, 2024, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konoshenkov, said that Russian troops continue to deliver a crushing blow to the enemy in all areas of combat contact. According to him, over the past few days, the Russian army has achieved significant success in the Kherson, Zaporizhia, Vuhledar, and Avdiivka directions of the front. The Russian military department has acknowledged that the Russian army's offensive west of Avdiivka is gaining momentum.........
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.