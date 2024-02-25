On February 23, 2024, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konoshenkov, said that Russian troops continue to deliver a crushing blow to the enemy in all areas of combat contact. According to him, over the past few days, the Russian army has achieved significant success in the Kherson, Zaporizhia, Vuhledar, and Avdiivka directions of the front. The Russian military department has acknowledged that the Russian army's offensive west of Avdiivka is gaining momentum.........

