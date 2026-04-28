Infiltration, Infrastructure Vulnerability, and the End of High-Trust Societies, an interview with Matt Bracken

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Our world runs on trust—open trade, secure systems, safe cities. But what happens when that trust erodes? Infiltration, sabotage, and pre-positioned threats could turn everyday infrastructure into targets. Are high-trust societies becoming a thing of the past?
#Security #GlobalRisk #Infrastructure #TrustCrisis #Geopolitics #Preparedness #FutureWorld
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