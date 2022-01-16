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EVIDENCE THAT RED STATES ARE BEING TARGETED WITH BATCHES OF HIGHER TOXICITY
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100 views • January 16, 2022
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Craig-Paardekooper: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/craig-paardekooper/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AdIvdbx1CxDc/
I was asked to analyse differences in adverse reactions for each state in the USA. So I looked at deaths following vaccination.
I looked at all COVID 19 vaccines together, and filtered the results so I had only the adverse reactions resulting in death.
Then I used a pivot table to count the number of deaths for each state.
Then I obtained the number vaccinated in each state as of 14th January 2022. This gave me the number of deaths per 100,000 vaccinated.
The results were shocking. All the red states clustered at the top with upto 19 x the number of deaths per 100,000 vaccinated.
I invite you to see the results yourself at https://www.howbad.info/states.html
This is like a civil war. Civil war has been declared against the red states. This is a call out to you. You are being targeted. You are under fire. The bullets are biological. Protect yourselves.
Craig-Paardekooper: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/craig-paardekooper/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AdIvdbx1CxDc/
I was asked to analyse differences in adverse reactions for each state in the USA. So I looked at deaths following vaccination.
I looked at all COVID 19 vaccines together, and filtered the results so I had only the adverse reactions resulting in death.
Then I used a pivot table to count the number of deaths for each state.
Then I obtained the number vaccinated in each state as of 14th January 2022. This gave me the number of deaths per 100,000 vaccinated.
The results were shocking. All the red states clustered at the top with upto 19 x the number of deaths per 100,000 vaccinated.
I invite you to see the results yourself at https://www.howbad.info/states.html
This is like a civil war. Civil war has been declared against the red states. This is a call out to you. You are being targeted. You are under fire. The bullets are biological. Protect yourselves.
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