BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1030 the pattern is clear





Verses: 1 Yochanan (Jn) 2:1-6 The way we can be sure we know him.





SYNOPSIS: Is there a pattern in the 10 commandments? Is there groupings in the “10” that shows a pattern? Is it one book from the beginning to the end. Get ready for many wonderful blessings in this lesson.





VERSES: 1 Yochanan (Jn) 2:1-6 The way we can be sure we know him. Sh’mot (Ex) 20:1-14 is there a pattern found. Romans 6:17-18 slavery. Mattiyahu (Mat) 22:36 love with all your heart. 1 Yochanan (Jn) 5:1-4 everything which has God as its Father overcomes the world. Mattiyahu (Mat) 4:10 serve HIM only. Ephesians 5:3-5 do not serve idols. Luke 13:34-35 the name of YEHOVAH. Hebrews 4:4-10 do not harden your hearts. Luke 18:20 honor father and mother. Ephesians 6:2-3 get the blessing. Mattiyahu (Mat) 5:21-22 will be subject to judgment. Ya’akov (James) 2:11-13 for the one who said. Mattiyahu (Mat) 5:27-28 the pattern is clear. Romans 2:20-24 it is here also. Mattiyahu (Mat) 19:17-19 do not steal. Mattiyahu (Mat) 19:17-19 do not steal. Revelation 21:8 outside. Romans 7:7 do not covet.





Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.





Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wednesday 7:30PM, Shabbat "Saturday" Service 11AM ET.





We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV





Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

