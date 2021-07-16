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SGT Report/Stew Peters American Horror Story: Unvaxed Blood Vs. Vaxed Blood [16.07.2021]
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829 views • July 16, 2021
Stew Peters, independent Journalist and the host of Stew Peters Show joins me to discuss the latest revelations in this rapidly unfolding American horror show; the blood work of covid-vaccinated people is showing horrific levels of damage, we also discuss the big steal and the measures being taken in various states to reverse the fraudulent election of Joe Biden.
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Breaking Discovery! What Covid Injections Do to Your Blood! Doctor Releases Horrific Findings!
Stew Peters Show Published July 15, 2021 . 59,050 Views
Photographic Proof! The Shots Being Referred to as 'vaccines' Are Absolutely Poisonous, and the Proof Is Now Here!
https://rumble.com/embed/vh9zfg/?pub=l9py3
Www.stewpeters.tv | Www.drjaneruby.com
Related:
Dr.jane Ruby: Injected Proof! What Are Shots Doing to Your Blood? Bombshell!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XLatr8YZkrYt/
SGT Report
108275 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2dOi10cOnShO/
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Breaking Discovery! What Covid Injections Do to Your Blood! Doctor Releases Horrific Findings!
Stew Peters Show Published July 15, 2021 . 59,050 Views
Photographic Proof! The Shots Being Referred to as 'vaccines' Are Absolutely Poisonous, and the Proof Is Now Here!
https://rumble.com/embed/vh9zfg/?pub=l9py3
Www.stewpeters.tv | Www.drjaneruby.com
Related:
Dr.jane Ruby: Injected Proof! What Are Shots Doing to Your Blood? Bombshell!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XLatr8YZkrYt/
SGT Report
108275 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2dOi10cOnShO/
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