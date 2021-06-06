BOOM! President Trump UNLOADS on Dr. Fauci at NC GOP Convention

BOOM! President Trump UNLOADS on Dr. Fauci: “He’s Has been Wrong on Almost Every Issue – Never So Wrong as When he Denied Where Virus Came From”

President Trump:

Dr. Fauci who I actually got along with, he’s a nice guy. He’s a great promoter. You know. Not a great doctor but he’s a helluva promoter. He likes television more than any politician in this room. And they like television. But he’s been wrong on almost every issue. And he was wrong on Wuhan and the lab also. Very wrong. And we ended the payments. They started in 2014 and I can tell you Mark Meadows came in and I talked to him and he saw what I saw. What the hell’s going on? When did that start? It started in 2014 and we ended it. Our administration ended it. But generally speaking I went the opposite way of Dr. Fauci, what he was saying. For instance, Fauci said do not close our borders to China or Europe but I did it anyway. And months later he said I made the right decision and saved thousands and thousands… Fauci said at the beginning no masks. Then he went in on masks and then he became a radical masker. You have three, you have four. Get a pair of goggles also. Hey, let’s wear them for another 3 or 4 years. But Fauci was never so wrong as when he denied where the virus had come from.