Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Ben Tapper - HUGE Lawsuit Filed with RFK Jr. Against BBC, Associated Press, The Washington Post,
112 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
Donate

Maria Zeee


Feb 11, 2023


Dr. Ben Tapper joins us to discuss the HUGE lawsuit filed against some of the world’s largest legacy news organisations, such as The Washington Post, the Associated Press, Reuters, BBC, and more with plaintiffs including Dr. Tapper, RFK Jr., Dr. Joseph Mercola and others.


To view the press release regarding the lawsuit, visit this link: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/legal_justice/trusted-news-initiative-antitrust-litigation/


To view 'The Time Is Now' visit this link: https://thetimeisnow.movie/


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:


https://sat123.com/maria/


If you're in Australia, visit Gold Stackers today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:


https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia


If you’re in the United States, visit https://link.goldco.com/Maria or call 855-913-0814 TODAY to protect your retirement!


If you’re in the United States, prepare for food shortages by heading to Heaven’s Harvest on the link below and use promo code ‘ZEEE’ (with 3 e’s!) for 5% off your order:


https://heavensharvest.com/


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


Visit The Wellness Company and get 5% off all products with promo code 'MARIA':


https://www.twc.health/?ref=ZpPYXhMJm_utMG


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v293jqi-dr.-ben-tapper-huge-lawsuit-filed-with-rfk-jr.-against-bbc.html


Keywords
current eventsbbcassociated presslitigationrfk jrwashington postreuterslawfaredr joseph mercoladr ben tappermaria zeeehuge lawsuit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket