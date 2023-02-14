Dr. Ben Tapper - HUGE Lawsuit Filed with RFK Jr. Against BBC, Associated Press, The Washington Post,

Maria Zeee
Feb 11, 2023
Dr. Ben Tapper joins us to discuss the HUGE lawsuit filed against some of the world’s largest legacy news organisations, such as The Washington Post, the Associated Press, Reuters, BBC, and more with plaintiffs including Dr. Tapper, RFK Jr., Dr. Joseph Mercola and others.
To view the press release regarding the lawsuit, visit this link: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/legal_justice/trusted-news-initiative-antitrust-litigation/
To view 'The Time Is Now' visit this link: https://thetimeisnow.movie/
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:
https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:
https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia
Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:
https://sat123.com/maria/
If you're in Australia, visit Gold Stackers today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:
https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia
If you’re in the United States, visit https://link.goldco.com/Maria or call 855-913-0814 TODAY to protect your retirement!
If you’re in the United States, prepare for food shortages by heading to Heaven’s Harvest on the link below and use promo code ‘ZEEE’ (with 3 e’s!) for 5% off your order:
https://heavensharvest.com/
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Visit The Wellness Company and get 5% off all products with promo code 'MARIA':
https://www.twc.health/?ref=ZpPYXhMJm_utMG
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v293jqi-dr.-ben-tapper-huge-lawsuit-filed-with-rfk-jr.-against-bbc.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.