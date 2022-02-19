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We the People News & Opinion 2-19-22
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41 views • February 19, 2022
This Week’s Topics:
Jan 6th Prisoner Protest in DC 2/23/22 2:30
Jake Lang Video 6:30
Trudeau becomes a Tyrant 11:30
Leaders Arrested/Bank Accounts Seized 12:30
Seven of 10 Provinces Oppose Trudeau 14:30
Run on Banks - Park the Trucks 18:00
Majority of Americans Support Truckers 21:30
People’s Convoy Starts Wed. Feb 23rd 23:00
Biden Extends State of Emergency 30:00
Clinton Spied on Trump in White House 32:30
Polls Show Historic Rejection of Biden 42:00
Ukraine “Invasion” is Distraction 45:00
SF School Board Recall Rocks Left 48:30
Even “Liberals” rejecting Lefts Agenda 50:00
Powerful Video from North Carolina 53:00
Dems Break Law on Border 61:00
Project Veritas: FDA wants Annual Vax 65:30
What YOU Can do to make a difference 69:30
Jan 6th Prisoner Protest in DC 2/23/22 2:30
Jake Lang Video 6:30
Trudeau becomes a Tyrant 11:30
Leaders Arrested/Bank Accounts Seized 12:30
Seven of 10 Provinces Oppose Trudeau 14:30
Run on Banks - Park the Trucks 18:00
Majority of Americans Support Truckers 21:30
People’s Convoy Starts Wed. Feb 23rd 23:00
Biden Extends State of Emergency 30:00
Clinton Spied on Trump in White House 32:30
Polls Show Historic Rejection of Biden 42:00
Ukraine “Invasion” is Distraction 45:00
SF School Board Recall Rocks Left 48:30
Even “Liberals” rejecting Lefts Agenda 50:00
Powerful Video from North Carolina 53:00
Dems Break Law on Border 61:00
Project Veritas: FDA wants Annual Vax 65:30
What YOU Can do to make a difference 69:30
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