A better angle of the strike on the US base in Erbil.

If you missed on last video, adding this news again:

🚨BREAKING: Iran has reportedly struck Orot Rabin in Hadera, Israel's largest power station. Complete power outage reported in Tel Aviv.

Orot Rabin generates 2,590 MW, roughly 19% of Israel's total electricity capacity. It sits on the Mediterranean coast, 45 km north of Tel Aviv, and feeds power to the entire central Israeli grid.

Adding:

Explosions reported in Abu Dhabi.