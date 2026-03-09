© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A better angle of the strike on the US base in Erbil.
If you missed on last video, adding this news again:
🚨BREAKING: Iran has reportedly struck Orot Rabin in Hadera, Israel's largest power station. Complete power outage reported in Tel Aviv.
Orot Rabin generates 2,590 MW, roughly 19% of Israel's total electricity capacity. It sits on the Mediterranean coast, 45 km north of Tel Aviv, and feeds power to the entire central Israeli grid.
Adding:
Explosions reported in Abu Dhabi.