STOP THIS 'GAIN OF FUNCTION' INSANITY

'Gain-of-function' experiments aim to increase the transmissibility and virulence of existing viruses, making them deadlier for humans. (acknowlegement to DW News)(from the Organic Consumers Association) "Scientists, working in labs around the world, to tinker with viruses, bacteria and microorganisms for one purpose: to make them as infectious and as deadly as possible to humans, especially our most vulnerable populations. The work is called gain-of-function research. In the case of COVID-19, this type of research involved taking a bat virus, and through genetic engineering and/or animal experiments, intentionally making that virus highly infectious and highly transmissible to humans.Why spend money, time and valuable brainpower creating viruses that have the potential to wipe out millions of people?.It’s time to end the reckless genetic engineering and weaponizing of pathogenic viruses and organisms, carried out under the guise of “biomedicine” and “biodefense,” by demanding an immediate and total global ban on all gain-of-function research. Please support the Petition at:.........................................................................................................#Reverence4all ethical declaration: " I AM OPPOSED to any form of genetic modification, genetic manipulation, or genetic engineering, and I will not knowingly accept any ‘GMO’ products or processes. It is my Belief that Genetic Engineering is inherently wrong and dangerous to the human race.Accordingly, I OBJECT to any tinkering with the genetic codes of humans, or, indeed, of any other life form. I do not feel that mankind has any right to interfere with Nature, attempting to ‘Play God’ in this way. I regard the current course of science, in conducting vile human-animal genetic experiments to be utterly grotesque, repugnant and evil.I ALSO CONDEMN the manipulation of viruses and other organisms in dangerous ‘gain of function’ experiments."#noGMO #biosafety #GainOfFunction #pandemic