The world is divided into two sets of people: those who support Chinese LaoBaixing fighting for their freedom against the CCP, and those who are leading a better life through the sweat of LaoBaixing

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Steve K. Bannon: NFSC members such as Nicole, Prince, and David have won Americans’ support through their earnestness, message, diligence, dignity, and discernment. Now the world is divided into two sets of people: those who support Chinese Lao Baixing fighting for their freedom against the CCP, and those who are leading a better life through the sweat of the brow and the blood of Lao Baixing. Miles Guo has been exposing the latter, and that’s why he’s put into federal prison.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】班农先生：妮可、小王子、长岛等新中国联邦人用诚挚、真相、勤奋、尊严和洞察力赢得了美国人的支持；现在世界分出了两伙人：要么支持中国老百姓争取自由反抗中共，要么靠剥削老百姓的血汗而过着奢侈的生活，文贵先生一直在揭露后者，这就是为什么他被关进了联邦监狱！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





