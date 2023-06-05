The world is divided into two sets of people: those who support Chinese LaoBaixing fighting for their freedom against the CCP, and those who are leading a better life through the sweat of LaoBaixing

https://gettr.com/post/p2iutjd5ee8
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Steve K. Bannon: NFSC members such as Nicole, Prince, and David have won Americans’ support through their earnestness, message, diligence, dignity, and discernment. Now the world is divided into two sets of people: those who support Chinese Lao Baixing fighting for their freedom against the CCP, and those who are leading a better life through the sweat of the brow and the blood of Lao Baixing. Miles Guo has been exposing the latter, and that’s why he’s put into federal prison.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】班农先生：妮可、小王子、长岛等新中国联邦人用诚挚、真相、勤奋、尊严和洞察力赢得了美国人的支持；现在世界分出了两伙人：要么支持中国老百姓争取自由反抗中共，要么靠剥削老百姓的血汗而过着奢侈的生活，文贵先生一直在揭露后者，这就是为什么他被关进了联邦监狱！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.