Richard Hirschman: Fibrous Clots in Dead Are NOT Normal

Richard Hirschman, the funeral director with more than 20 years of professional experience, was the first American embalmer to raise alarm about the unusual blood clots found in the dead bodies.





In this interview with The New American, Mr. Hirschman addresses the issue of the qualitative distinction between the novel clots that he has started seeing in September 2021 and the regular blood clots and post-mortem clots. Unlike the latter, the novel clots are much larger in size, fibrous, rubbery, elastic, and not easily dissolved. The embalmer also describes in detail why these clots are most likely pre-mortem and addresses the "fact-checkers" who claim otherwise.





Given the fact that the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 is known to cause blood clotting and cause protein misfolding, Mr. Hirschman hypothesized that Covid vaccines designed to teach body cells to make spike protein might contribute to the phenomenon.





