Fraudci Flees As The System Panics That It Is Being Exposed By Chihuahua Walking Conspiracy Theorist

Castreau hides in Costa Rica, Fraudci flees CovidGate, and the whole of Commiefornia hightails it to Texas, Florida, and Europe - to enjoy their climate change strokes and bitch about GOP ruining America.





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***** Sources for this video *****





Controlled Demo of American Empire: https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5





Intro vid: Fuck You Fraudci: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yTPX0CKVGDYQ/





New breed of video sites thrive on misinformation and hate (reuters): https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-media-misinformation





Dr. Fauci Encourages Black Americans To Get Their COVID Boosters Before Fall Hits: https://madamenoire.com/1321061/dr-fauci-covid-update-for-black-americans-on-boosters-before-fall-surge/





Last month saw the highest number of ambulance callouts for life-threatening conditions since records began, NHS England officials say: https://www.bbc.com/news/health-62504401





Iceland unveils £75 buy now pay later zero-interest loan for struggling shoppers: https://www.itv.com/news/2022-08-16/iceland-unveils-75-buy-now-pay-later-zero-interest-loan-for-struggling-shoppers





Not on CNN: Donbass residents seek assurances from #Russian and Allied forces that Ukrainian NeoNazis will not return: https://twitter.com/timand2037/status/1561168643232350212





Mother of independent German journalist reporting on the war in Ukraine has to flee Germany: https://t.me/theriotimes/3358



