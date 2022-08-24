Fraudci Flees As The System Panics That It Is Being Exposed By Chihuahua Walking Conspiracy Theorist

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Castreau hides in Costa Rica, Fraudci flees CovidGate, and the whole of Commiefornia hightails it to Texas, Florida, and Europe - to enjoy their climate change strokes and bitch about GOP ruining America.
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***** Sources for this video *****
Controlled Demo of American Empire: https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5
Intro vid: Fuck You Fraudci: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yTPX0CKVGDYQ/
New breed of video sites thrive on misinformation and hate (reuters): https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-media-misinformation
Dr. Fauci Encourages Black Americans To Get Their COVID Boosters Before Fall Hits: https://madamenoire.com/1321061/dr-fauci-covid-update-for-black-americans-on-boosters-before-fall-surge/
Last month saw the highest number of ambulance callouts for life-threatening conditions since records began, NHS England officials say: https://www.bbc.com/news/health-62504401
Iceland unveils £75 buy now pay later zero-interest loan for struggling shoppers: https://www.itv.com/news/2022-08-16/iceland-unveils-75-buy-now-pay-later-zero-interest-loan-for-struggling-shoppers
Not on CNN: Donbass residents seek assurances from #Russian and Allied forces that Ukrainian NeoNazis will not return: https://twitter.com/timand2037/status/1561168643232350212
Mother of independent German journalist reporting on the war in Ukraine has to flee Germany: https://t.me/theriotimes/3358