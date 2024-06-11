© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FBI Whistleblower: Punished For Supporting Donald Trump
* The FBI is now a secret police organization.
* So why are the Republicans rewarding them with a new building?
* Tristan Leavitt weighs in.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 10 June 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-tristan-leavitt
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1800332119517917585