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160 Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Simultaneously Surrendered in Mariupol. They left the Azovstal Plant this morning. 041122
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451 views • April 11, 2022
160 Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine simultaneously surrendered in Mariupol
They all left Azovstal plant in the morning
Made the right choice
They all left Azovstal plant in the morning
Made the right choice
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