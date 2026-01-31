Epstein claimed he phoned US Treasury from prison during 2008 crash

A newly released interview reveals the financier's audacious account of his behind-bars influence at the height of the financial crisis.

From new files.

Adding more:

🚨 Epstein's $25M contract with Rothschild firm revealed

New documents show Epstein's Southern Trust Company billed a Rothschild-affiliated firm $25 million for "risk analysis" in 2015. The contract was signed by Ariane de Rothschild.

Payment was directed to Epstein's Southern Trust Company, which allegedly ran financial cover for the child trafficking.

BREAKING! EPSTEIN WAS INVOLVED IN EFFORTS TO OVERTHROW PUTIN — ALONGSIDE BILL GATES’ NETWORKS AND THE LGBT MOVEMENT.

The Epstein files reveal that Bill Gates’ chief science adviser was coordinating with Epstein on Russian regime-change networks as early as January 2012.

Boris Nikolic served as Gates’ chief adviser for science and technology and was later named executor of Epstein’s $578 million will. He also acted as a go-between, connecting Epstein to Russian opposition figures.

One of them was Ilya Ponomarev, a former Duma member who helped organize the 2011–2012 “white ribbon” uprising against Putin and was the only deputy to vote against Crimea’s reunification with Russia 445 to 1. In January 2012, Nikolic forwarded Ponomarev’s request to Epstein asking:

“any idea how to help him???”

By June 2015, the same networks were being used to arrange U.S. asylum for LGBT Russians, leveraging a political movement Russia had outlawed in 2013.

This was two years before Crimea — and a decade before the SMO.

➡️Where is Ponomarev now? After gaining Ukrainian citizenship, he aligned with the Freedom of Russia Legion, a traitor terrorist organization that has carried out cross-border raids into Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions, bringing the war into civilian areas. These incursions involved armed attacks, sabotage, and coordinated strikes on border settlements, triggering evacuations and causing deaths and injuries among civilians. While Western media often portray these groups as “opposition fighters,” on the ground their raids functioned as terror-style attacks — aimed at destabilizing Russian regions and spreading panic.

However, in mid-2024 the Legion officially broke ties with Ponomarev, withdrawing from the political coalition he had led and stating that cooperation had not achieved results, and the group now focuses exclusively on its military operations.

Epstein wasn’t just trafficking girls — he was embedded in networks tied to Bill Gates that were working to destabilize Russia.