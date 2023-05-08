Chelsea Clinton Announces “The Big Catch-Up”
WHO, UNICEF, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, along with Immunization Agenda 2030 and many other global and national health partners, are joining forces to call for “The Big Catch-up”, a targeted global effort to boost vaccination among children following declines driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.—
Source:
https://www.who.int/news/item/24-04-2023-global-partners-announce-a-new-effort-the-big-catch-up-to-vaccinate-millions-of-children-and-restore-immunization-progress-lost-during-the-pandemic
Chelsea Clinton Announces 'The Big Catch-Up' Initiative Which Will Be 'The Largest Childhood Immunization Effort Ever'
"We need the public sector to hopefully stop doing things like stripping away public health emergency powers from state public health agencies...We're working with WHO and The Gates Foundation and others to hopefully have the largest childhood immunization effort ever over the next 18 months to catch as many kids up as possible."
https://rumble.com/v2mlrs2-new-chelsea-clinton-announces-the-largest-childhood-immunization-effort-eve.html
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1655391203439902721
